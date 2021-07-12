Winter wines to sip on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than two hours north of Charlotte, there’s a bona fide wine region in North Carolina. Imagine rolling vineyards framed by Blue Ridge Mountains, sitting by the fire in cozy tasting rooms, and retiring to a rental cabin in the countryside.
Carrie Jeroslow, co-owner of Elkin Creek Vineyard in Elkin, shares more about North Carolina wine country and some delicious winter wines from four of the 20 wineries located along the Surry County Wine Trail.
- Shelton Vineyards – Riesling
- Pilot Mountain – Merlot
- Round Peak – Elevation 1310
- Elkin Creek – Dornfelder
- For more information or to plan your visit go online to YadkinValleyNC.com.