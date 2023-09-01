Mia talks about her trip to West Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a great winter getaway, head to Winterplace Ski Resort this season!

According to Winterplace, the resort is the perfect place for beginners to learn to ski and more advanced skiers and riders to improve their technique with 100% snowmaking and over 90 skiable acres. Blue Ridge Outdoors named Winterplace “the best resort to learn to ski & snowboard in the Southeast.” It is home to the largest Snow Tubing Park in West Virginia with two Super Tubing Carpet Lifts and up to 14 lanes of tubing fun. The resort offers 27 total trails, 10 lifts and a Terrain Park.

The resort is located off Interstate 77, exit 28, Flat Top, WV. It is halfway between Bluefield and Beckley, WV.

