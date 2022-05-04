Wizard Fest is coming to Charlotte this weekend

Get your tickets to see all the magic and fun

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for a lot of magic this weekend. Wizard fest is coming to Charlotte! IF you are a big fan of the Harry Potter series you will love this event.

You can expect a lot of magic and fun. There will be wizard themed cocktails (including butterbeer), a live DJ and a big magical dance party, trivia, a costume contest, and a big quidditch tournament. Make sure to take the sorting hat test at pottermore.com before attending so you can compete for the appropriate team!