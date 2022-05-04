Wizard Fest is coming to Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for a lot of magic this weekend. Wizard fest is coming to Charlotte! IF you are a big fan of the Harry Potter series you will love this event.
You can expect a lot of magic and fun. There will be wizard themed cocktails (including butterbeer), a live DJ and a big magical dance party, trivia, a costume contest, and a big quidditch tournament. Make sure to take the sorting hat test at pottermore.com before attending so you can compete for the appropriate team!
Make sure to get your tickets for this event in advance by visiting wizardfest.com.