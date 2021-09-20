Women are taking on new construction plumbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love to work with your hands, consider plumbing. Price Brothers Plumbing is on a hiring blitz. The housing market is booming and Price Brothers has an urgent need for plumbers to work in new construction.

More and more women are taking on new construction and they are looking for more! Anyone is welcome to apply for a job with Price Brothers and you don't need any experience to start. They will train you and you will learn while you earn.