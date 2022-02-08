Women Who Lead Wall Mural Unveiling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last year, Lavoie CPA created a program called Women Who Lead. This mission was led by Lavoie's CEO, Sharai Lavoie, to highlight women who have helped guide other women into becoming the leaders we are today. In addition to inspiring women and showcasing leaders in the area, Sharai also used this as an opportunity to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Sharai created an online platform to bring this mission to life and commissioned local artist Dustin Dustin Moates to create a wall mural in South End Charlotte to create a local spot to inspire women to continue to pursue their dreams. After a year of planning, the mural is finally ready to unveil. The art inside Nebel's Alley at the Design Center highlights women figures and various career goals you could step into. Between the women figures and support systems is a crown to highlight you as the queen of your own path. On the side of the mural, we will unveil a plaque with the names of all women nominated for the Women Who Lead campaign.