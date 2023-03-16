Women’s Awareness Month Spotlight – India Timpton

India Timpton Team President & COO of the Charlotte Purple Jackets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Women’s Awareness Month and we are highlighting a young woman who’s making impact in the sports industry. We welcome team president and COO from the Charlotte Purple Jackets, India Timpton.

“My love for basketball has always been there” says Timpton. She goes onto say “that her experience as a players at Myers Park high School and the University of North Carolina Greensboro has been a few of the experiences to spring me into what I’m currently doing.”

As Team president and Chief Operating officer of the Purple Jackets you wear a lot of hats from helping at practice, washing uniforms, scheduling, to contract negotiations and trades etc. The Purple Jackets play in the 3rd largest Basketball league in the World called The Basketball League.

The league began operating in North America in 2018 with eight teams, and expanded to over 44 teams as of 2022. The Basketball League (TBL) is dedicated to delivering a World Class Professional Basketball experience to our community, our fans, and business partners:

Provide communities with a professional basketball team that gives an affordable/quality family entertainment experience.

Provide players with educational opportunities to learn from nationally acclaimed life skills classes for financial literacy, health and wellness, nutrition, preventative medicine and sports biomechanics.

Offer support and encouragement to local communities through engagement in school and group appearances, youth camps, clinics and non-profit organizations.

Afford basketball players the opportunity to make a living playing the game they love, in America.