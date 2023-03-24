Women’s History Month Spotlight: the women of Birdsong Brewing

We are a Charlotte brewery, and have been involved in the craft beer scene and the community here since the beginning. We brew by a simple philosophy: let’s do our part for the environment and run our business conscientiously. We love serving our community. “Being in a male dominated industry is not easy, I had to build a lot of relationship with my community and local breweries.” “The journey to get here required a lot of hard work and grit” says Frohlich. In fact Frohlich goes on to say “I would encourage any women who want to follow a path in brewing to get ready to work hard and to not give up or in.” “Birdsong Brewing is a popular spot and we feature a wide variety of drinks for our customers “ says Goulet. “We also have our annual Spring Oyster Roast, that has been a hit with lots of beer, oyster and fun” says Goulet. The Oyster Roast benefits Time Out Youth. The event is Saturday, March 25th between 1-4 pm, on 1016 N Davidson St.. This event is a hot seller. Limited day-of tickets are available. Reserve your oysters NOW! For more information visit BirdsongBrewing.com