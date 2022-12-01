Woof Walk at Reedy Creek Nature Center

Bring your dogs to the Woof Walk to walk, sniff and play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expand you and your dog's walking routine by hiking approximately 2 miles of Reedy Creek trails on the Woof Walk. Dogs must be on a 6 ft long leash. Please wear closed toed shoes and bring water.

You can participate in this event January 29th, February 12th, and March 6th at 10am.

Participants are expected to wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when participants are less than 6' apart. At that time, they will ask everyone to wear a mask.