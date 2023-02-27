Work for your Beer is all about craft beer and wellness

Head to Cirque du Biere this weekend at Hi-Wire Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Eventbrite, W﻿ork For Your Beer & Hi-Wire Brewing are joining forces to present an aerial performance series highlighting some of the best aerialists in the Charlotte area.

In celebration of International Women's Day, they welcome people to their Pop Princess Cirque du Biere show.

In the first act, this group of aerialists will perform a choreographed piece to a pop princess song of their choice. Then they will have a brief intermission when you can grab another beer (or two). And for the second act, the aerialists will improv to YOUR song requests!

D﻿oors will open at 6 PM and seating will be on a first-come, first served basis. The show will start promptly at 7 PM.

You can get tickets for this event on Eventbrite.

