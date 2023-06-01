Work on improving your Balance!

3 exercises to help steady the body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age., Balance helps steadies the bodies and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for supports." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye and ear issues and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Calf Raises – Raise up on tip toes, hold onto chair if you need to steady your body. Raise on toes and hold for 5 – 10 seconds. This exercise will strengthen the calf muscles and small muscles around the ankle and foot.

Exercise 2: Toe touches – The movement from front, side and back will strengthen the quads(front), inner and outer thighs(side) and Hamstring and Glute(back). Try to do it without the aid of a chair and incrementally work your way up to a 30 second exercise.

Exercise 3: One legged stand – Put hand on chair for initial support. Lift one foot 6 inches off the ground. The goal is 30 seconds and being able to steady body without the support of a chair.

These exercises are particularly good ways to strengthen the entire body and help your balance. For more information visit BodyandSoulSeniorFitness.org

