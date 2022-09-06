Work your entire body!

3 exercises to get you in shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to get fit with Global Executive Coach and NFL alumnus Leonard Wheeler. We have some exercises that you can do, that will work your total body. Make sure to consult a physician, warmup and stretch before attempting these exercises. Here we go!

Exercise 1: Extended Renegade Rows: lay down in a plank position, do a push up and row left arm towards armpit. Repeat exercise alternating arms.

Exercise 2: Squat Jumping Jacks: get down in a squat position and now do a full jumping jack back to a squat. Repeat exercise!



Exercise 3: Plank Full Body Touches: get into a plank position and alternate touching hand, bicep, shoulder, waist, knee and foot.

For more workouts follow Leonard on Instagram @ Leonardwheeler7 and on Facebook @LeonardWheeler37.

