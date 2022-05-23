What you need to know about worker's compensation

Andy Downer from Downer Law breaks down what to do if you're injured in the workplace

Andy Downer from Downer Law breaks down what to do if you're injured in the workplace.

Workers compensation come from when you are injured while you're working. Whenever you're injured on the job, make sure you let someone know right away so they can do a report. When you make a claim like this, you will likely get your medical bills covered. There also could be a monetary reward depending on the extensiveness of the injury.

You need to tell your employer and contact an attorney right away. The longer you wait, the more likely it is that you will lose out on some of the compensation you are entitled to.

You can reach out to Downer Law by calling 704-348-6700 or you can visit their website DownerLaw.com.

