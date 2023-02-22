Help raise awareness, and money for DSAGC programming at the Dash for Down Syndrome 5K Run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Down Syndrome Day is on March 21st.

On Wednesday we learned about a special event in Charlotte that *you can take part in" are from Vicki Coles and Tracey Suggs with DSAGC.

Vicki works for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte and Tracey is a board member, whose daughter has taken part in several of the programs offered by the organization.

Since 2006, World Down Syndrome Day has taken place on March 21st. That date (March 21st) was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Every year, World Down Syndrome Day is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome. The Down Syndrome Association (DSA) of Greater Charlotte is an approved 501(c)3 non-profit, family support organization. The goal of the DSA of Greater Charlotte and its families is to enable individuals with Down syndrome (Ds) to reach their full potential and become respected members of their community. “We want to offer programs and support to our community, that is why we are excited about our 3-2-1-5K Dash” says Cole.

3-2-1 5K Dash for Down Syndrome is Saturday March 18, 2023. It starts at 8:30am at Elevation Church, located in Blakeney area. The address is 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive Charlotte, NC, USA. But it's not only the 5K there are a number of events associated with the 5K. Events such as post-race celebration, Crazy Sock day initiative, advocacy day, Round Up for Down Syndrome from March 1st-21st with Penn Station East Coast Subs. The money raise help support the medical and educational resources and activities such as Camp Holiday, Camp Horizon, Adult Retreat Weekend, Parent respite, Adult nights out. “There are myriad of programs design to help families and children as they deal with the reality of Down Syndrome” says Suggs. Programs like:

If you have received prenatal or postnatal tests that suggest or confirm Down syndrome or discover your child has Down syndrome, we are here for you – with accurate, up-to-date information and the opportunity to speak with a parent mentor through our Parents’ First Call Program.

We have a number of support groups within and outside of our organization. These groups support families of individuals with Down syndrome from birth through adulthood. Family outings include play dates, social clubs, sibling support, mom’s nights out, educational and therapeutic-based activities.

We offer specialized day camp (ages 5-21) and overnight camp (ages 10-17) experiences for youth and young adults with Down syndrome.