World of Plants Summer Camp at Twigs & Figs

World of Plants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World of Plants is a fun-filled summer camp at Twigs & Figs where kids get to explore our natural world through hands-on projects. Combining cool science experiments & creative art projects, young campers will enjoy five days of playing with nature!

Session 1 is from June 20 to 24, at 9 AM until12 PM for ages 7 to 11.

Session 2 is from July 18 to 22, at 9 AM until 12 PM for ages 11 to13.

Sign up THIS WEEK with code "CHARLOTTETODAY" for $50 off. Valid through Sunday May 15.