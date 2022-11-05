x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

World of Plants Summer Camp at Twigs & Figs

A fun-filled summer camp where kids get to explore our natural world

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World of Plants is a fun-filled summer camp at Twigs & Figs where kids get to explore our natural world through hands-on projects. Combining cool science experiments & creative art projects, young campers will enjoy five days of playing with nature!

Session 1 is from June 20 to 24, at 9 AM  until12 PM for ages 7 to 11.
Session 2 is from July 18 to 22, at 9 AM until 12 PM for ages 11 to13.

Sign up THIS WEEK with code "CHARLOTTETODAY" for $50 off. Valid through Sunday May 15.

To find out more information and to get your kids signed up, go online to TwigsandFigs.com