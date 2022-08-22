A delicious cocktail prepared for Farm to fork

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We love a good cocktail and a good cause and today, we're putting the two together. We welcome Larry Suggs of HUMBUG to our kitchen to make us a cocktail and talk about Farm to Fork Picnic taking place this September.

The Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden will regain its momentum after pausing due to safety concerns during the pandemic. The event sold out the first two years in a row and quickly became a major culinary and sustainable food awareness event in the Charlotte area. This year's Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden will feature over 30 of the Charlotte area's finest chefs and local farmers creating dishes that highlight the delicious seasonal bounty of local farms. Guests will enjoy sampling locally-sourced foods and beverages, meeting chefs and farmers, listening to live music, and enjoying the beauty of the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Tickets are now on sale for the September 25, 2022 Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden to be held at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event – sponsored by Piedmont Culinary Guild (PCG) and the Center for Environmental Systems (CEFS) – pairs some of Charlotte's best chefs with local farmers and food producers to celebrate local food and farms. Tickets for the event are $110 per person, which includes drinks, and may be purchased through the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden Eventbrite found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fork-picnic-in-the-garden-tickets-333196779537. Proceeds from the event will support agriculture and food system training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and farmer grants at Piedmont Culinary Guild.

Here is a sample of the Yadda Yadda Nada cocktail, available at Farm to Fork Picnic and HUMBUG (while supplies last).

Yadda Yadda Nada

2 oz Muddy River Basil Rum

1 oz Habanada Pepper Cordial

5-6 Leaves of Tulsi Kapoor (Bubblegum Basil)

.5 oz Fresh Lime

* To make Habanada Pepper Cordial: chop 10 Habanada peppers(removing any seeds and stems first. Add the chopped peppers to one pint of Muddy River Silver along with two cups of sugar and a pinch of sea salt. Seal container and give a shake. Allow to infuse for 3 days in a cool/dark place, shaking every 12 to 24 hours. After three days, strain and add 8 ounces of filtered water. Bottle and keep for up to 3 months.