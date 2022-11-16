Let YAFO Kitchen do the cooking this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just ONE WEEK away! Are you ready? Don’t fret, we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen here to help us out and show us a few things off their Thanksgiving to-go menu.
MENU
Shawarma Turkey
Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Brussels Sprouts
Holiday Rice
Greek Stuffing
Butternut Squash
Turkish Street Corn
+ Matt’s Scratch-Made Gravy
+ Cranberry-Walnut Relish
Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens at YAFO after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices.
Orders must be placed at yafokitchen.com by November 20th. Orders must be picked up by November 23rd
For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen
