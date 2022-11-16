Let YAFO Kitchen do the cooking this Thanksgiving

They have meals you can order To-Go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just ONE WEEK away! Are you ready? Don’t fret, we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen here to help us out and show us a few things off their Thanksgiving to-go menu.

MENU

Shawarma Turkey

Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts

Holiday Rice

Greek Stuffing

Butternut Squash

Turkish Street Corn

+ Matt’s Scratch-Made Gravy

+ Cranberry-Walnut Relish

Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens at YAFO after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices.

Orders must be placed at yafokitchen.com by November 20th. Orders must be picked up by November 23rd

For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen

