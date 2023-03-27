Get your orders in for YAFO Kitchen's Passover food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passover is coming up so Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen joined Charlotte Today to show us how to make Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic on their Passover menu.
Full Passover Menu
SOUP - Matzo ball soup with 2 quarts of homemade chicken stock, shredded chicken and 10 matzo balls
ENTRÉES
Pomegranate honey braised chicken - 1.5 chickens
Add on a half chicken - $10
Add Brisket 1.5lb - $43
SIDES
Potato Kugel
Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic
Roasted butternut squash with Aleppo pepper honey
DESSERT
Flourless chocolate cake
More About YAFO’s Passover Menu
Pre-order online by Saturday, April 1
Pick up from East Boulevard location only on Wednesday, April 5*
Feeds 5-7, $130
Order here: https://order.toasttab.com/online/yafo-kitchen-east-blvd/item-passover-menu_d5768c9c-5ab2-4238-b40a-1ab1874be4fc
For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen.
