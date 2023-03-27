x
Charlotte Today

Get your orders in for YAFO Kitchen's Passover food

You can put your orders in through this Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passover is coming up so Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen joined Charlotte Today to show us how to make Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic  on their Passover menu. 

Full Passover Menu 

SOUP - Matzo ball soup with 2 quarts of homemade chicken stock, shredded chicken and 10 matzo balls

ENTRÉES

Pomegranate honey braised chicken - 1.5 chickens

Add on a half chicken - $10
Add Brisket 1.5lb - $43

SIDES

Potato Kugel
Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic

Roasted butternut squash with Aleppo pepper honey

DESSERT 

Flourless chocolate cake

More About YAFO’s Passover Menu 

Pre-order online by Saturday, April 1

Pick up from East Boulevard location only on Wednesday, April 5*

Feeds 5-7, $130

Order here: https://order.toasttab.com/online/yafo-kitchen-east-blvd/item-passover-menu_d5768c9c-5ab2-4238-b40a-1ab1874be4fc

For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen.

 

