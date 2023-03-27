Get your orders in for YAFO Kitchen's Passover food

You can put your orders in through this Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passover is coming up so Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen joined Charlotte Today to show us how to make Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic on their Passover menu.

Full Passover Menu

SOUP - Matzo ball soup with 2 quarts of homemade chicken stock, shredded chicken and 10 matzo balls

ENTRÉES

Pomegranate honey braised chicken - 1.5 chickens

Add on a half chicken - $10

Add Brisket 1.5lb - $43

SIDES

Potato Kugel

Yafo Brussels with dates and white balsamic

Roasted butternut squash with Aleppo pepper honey

DESSERT

Flourless chocolate cake

More About YAFO’s Passover Menu

Pre-order online by Saturday, April 1

Pick up from East Boulevard location only on Wednesday, April 5*

Feeds 5-7, $130

For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen.

