YEP-I-GO-TO-THERAPY

Therapy is for everyone!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Often times when we hear the word therapy it drudges up some uncomfortable, shameful experience that may have no truth to it at all. Here with more is license therapist Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness to talk about removing the stigma from getting therapeutic help. “Therapy should be embraced, it is not a bad thing” says Kuehnle. She adds “Therapy is a collaborative effort by the therapist and the client to reach individual and personal success on behalf of the client.” There are three things you need to know about therapy:

1: Therapy is designed to reach individual goals of the client.

2: There is never a wrong time to get therapy or seek help.

3: Success in a therapy sessions is largely dependent on the relationship between therapist and client – do you click.

Therapy session can be intimidating , overwhelming and more. “if you want to get the most out of a therapy session then it is imperative that the client is honest and vulnerable” says Kuehnle. She adds “Vulnerability and honesty gives the therapist so much to work with and where to shift emphasis, conversation and focus to get good achievable results.” It is so important to choose the right therapist for you. Here are some red flags that your therapist may not be a good fit.

They are:

1: Unethical – any therapist bordering on things that unprincipled, dishonorable, unscrupulous an immoral.

2: Self-absorbed - If they talk about themselves to much in the sessions.

3: Forgetful – Therapist who do not pay attention to the details of your conversation or do not take notes on the conversation