The Yiasou Greek Festival is back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experience Greek culture at this years Yiasou Greek Festival! The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. Due to the rise Covid-19 cases and out of the abundance of caution, they have decided to offer a drive-thru only event for 2021. The event will still be full of fun and culture, with food and dancers around every corner.