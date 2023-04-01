Yoga 101: Breaking the intimidation!

Tools to help you get started doing yoga

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yoga can be a daunting endeavor to attempt. Visiting a studio or gym and not knowing the basics of yoga can be intimidating. Today we are joined by yoga instructor, Kara McConaghy, from Yoga-4-Elite-Athletes to get us started. There are certain things we need to know before you start. First of all, there are some modifications tools you can use to help you performs some of the poses in yoga. “Tools such as blocks, pillows and straps are wonderful to help you get started” says McConaghy. Next make sure you are hydrated before attempting any exercise. And it is important to do your research before you join any yoga class. Today we are going to focus on some poses that will help with flexibility.

Here they are:

Pose 1: Forward Fold – make sure you hinge at the hips and use the blocks

Pose 2: Seated Forward Fold – use a pillow for support

Pose 3: Cat & Cow – use blocks to protect the wrist or support weight on elbows

Pose 4: Pigeon – if you are new tell the instructor, they can have you do the modification from a different position

For more great exercises follow Kara on Instagram @Yoga4EliteAthletes or visit Yoga4EliteAthletes.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001.

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com.

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.