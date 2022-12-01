Yoga can be practiced by anyone

Charlotte Yoga shares some easy poses that can be modified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When trying yoga for the first time it's important to remember that yoga is a practice. You are not going to know everything or be able to do everything the first time around but that is the beauty of it. Yoga gives you the opportunity to learn, grow and explore all in one.

Yoga is not just what you see on social media. Meaning it is not about being bendy or being able to hold a handstand - it's more about learning how your mind, body and soul react to challenge and learning your ability to use your breath to calm your sympathetic nervous system and adjust your mindset. Then the real practice becomes taking what you learn on the mat and applying it off your mat.