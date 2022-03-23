Yoga flexibility = good circulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we’ve invited Kara McConaghy, from yoga4eliteAthletes, to take us through some yoga exercises to combat the stiffness and sometimes bad circulations we all encounter. Oftentimes too many of us are stiff and not very flexible. We struggle with normal routine movements. McConaghy says “ Its important to work on your flexibility to improve range of motion in order to get that blood moving throughout your body."