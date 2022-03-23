Yoga flexibility = good circulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we’ve invited Kara McConaghy, from yoga4eliteAthletes, to take us through some yoga exercises to combat the stiffness and sometimes bad circulations we all encounter. Oftentimes too many of us are stiff and not very flexible. We struggle with normal routine movements. McConaghy says “ Its important to work on your flexibility to improve range of motion in order to get that blood moving throughout your body."
Here are some good exercises to get the blood flowing and better range of motion:
Exercise 1: Cat/Cow
Focusing on hip movement especially where the hamstring attaches
Exercise 2: Runners lunge
Focusing on hip flexors which is an overlook crucial body part
Exercise 3: 90/90 Hip Rotation
Focuses on the hips and getting better range of motion
Find more information by following her on social media @yoga4 elite athletes or going to her website Yoga4EliteAthletes.com
