Yoga stretches can help prevent injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before you lay down to go to bed, we have some stretches

you can do to help you prevent injury and feel better the next day. Yoga instructor Kara McConaghy from Yoga4Eliteathlletes is here to help you through three good exercises.



Wrist stretch: This exercise is great to stretch out the tendons in the wrist. It will help with circulation in that area as well as flexibility and dexterity. This exercise is good for preventing tinnitus or golfers and tennis elbow. First get on hands and knees. Now turn your hands backwards. Stretch out the forearm. Now flip hands over one at a time. Repeat exercise as needed.





Updog stretch: This is a great stretch for the spine and lower back especially for those with lower back isssues. Circulation is very important particularly in the area of your back. Remember to breathe deeply and your shoulders should be back and down. Extend this stretch as far as you can. Hold for at least 15 seconds.





Scorpion twist stretch: The stress we carry in our shoulder area can be debilitating. This stretch improves flexibility and circulation hence relieving the stress we tend to carry. Use the block for the scorpion pose. First lay your head to the side on the block. Next stretch out one arm and now twist the body. Hold it for a 15 – 30 seconds as you take deep breaths.