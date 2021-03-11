Yoga will help your feet

Get rid of foot pain by doing these yoga exercises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are your feet killing you? Try yoga! It's good for the entire body. Here with some exercises that will help is Kara MCConaghy owner of Yoga 4 Elite Athletes. Many people suffer from foot and ankle pain. McConaghy suggest to add walking to our exercise routine and incorporating some exercises in your daily regiment. Walking will do a number of things from strengthening your feet to boosting your t immune system, decreasing stress , and expert says it will increase your lifespan.

.Exercise 1: Foot ABCs

This is a great exercises to warm up your foot. It takes the foot and ankle thru every range of motion. Draw with your foot the letters of the alphabet. It will add flexibility and strength to the area of the foot and ankle where strength is needed.



Exercise 2: Big Toe Mobility

Stand up and press your Big Toe into the floor nail side down for 30 seconds. Now flip your foot back to the floor ball of the foot on the ground a s you press your big toe onto the surface of the floor. This movement allows you to decompress the big toe joint that aids us in our balance and walking.



Exercise 3: Spreading Toes

This is a great routine to decompress the joints of your toes. Use Yoga Toes or a pedicure toe spreader to open up the joints of your toes. Joints are meant to bew open.



Exercise 4 : Cool down - Tennis Ball Massage

Use a tennis ball to massage the arch and supports of your foot by pressing your foot onto the tennis ball. Roll your foot back and forth. It will feel good and open up circulation of the blood in that area.