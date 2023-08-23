York Summerfest is coming up this weekend, sponsored by City of York

Head to York, SC for a full day of fun

York Summerfest is celebrating 40 years of their festival. It has been around since 1983. This years festival will feature three different stages with entertainment, a car show, motorcycle show, arts & craft vendors and a kids zone.

The kids zone features DJ Brown Sound, as well as bounce houses, axe throwing, and archery. There will also be mechanical bull rides!

Free shuttle rides will be available courtesy of York School District 1 from York Middle School and York Comprehensive High School.

Join the city of York to celebrate 40 years of summerfest! The festival is on Saturday August 26th kicking off at 9am at 10 N. Roosevelt Street, York, SC 29745. For more information, visit yorkscsummerfest.com.

