York Summerfest is here!

The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.

Joining us today with more is York Mayor, Mike Fuesser and the Director of city event Karen Fritz. Celebrating over 36 years, Summerfest, a festival held on the fourth weekend of August in York, SC, has provided entertainment for the whole family. “Get ready for Summerfest because it’s going to be exciting” says Fritz. “Summerfest is great for the city of York; we make the necessary accommodations so that our friends, neighbors and family can enjoy truly a wonderful event” says Mayor Mike

There are so many events associated with Summerfest here are just a few:

Opening concert Friday night 8/26

Car and motorcycle show

Monster Energy BMX Stunt Show

Duke Energy Kidz Zone

*Air-Conditioned Dining Tent at Food Court

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Coca Cola Stage (w/ Chairman);

Multi-cultural (Kaleidoscope Stage)

New Freestyle Stage, highlighting street musicians and upcoming new artists

Cornhole Tournament

2 Beer gardens

Food Trucks

Ferris wheel from Netflix sensation “Stranger Things”

Free shuttle

5k run

Petting Zoo

Remember The City of York, Summerfest is on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Downtown York. This is a free event full of family fun and entertainment.

For more information visit Yorksummerfest.com

