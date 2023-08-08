You can paint your pet at Painting with a Twist Indian Trail

All you have to do is send in a picture of your pet and they create the sketch for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Painting with a Twist’s focus is on delivering a carefree escape where guests can reconnect, rejuvenate and rekindle spirits. At Painting with a Twist, it’s all about FUN art, not FINE art. Painting with a Twist is the preferred destination for a girl’s night out, date night, trivia night, hosting private parties for birthdays or team building.

This August and September Painting with a Twist Indian Trail is joining forces with Dogtopia for the second year to raise money and awareness for the Dogtopia Foundation, which funds the training of service dogs for returned veterans. Throughout August and September, 50% of the proceeds from the Paint Your Pet events held at participating Painting with a Twist studios nationally will benefit the Foundation. During the Paint Your Pet event, an artist-entertainer will walk everyone through a step-by-step painting experience that leaves guests with a one-of-a-kind pet portrait to take home. Painting with a Twist makes it easy for participants to paint their pet portraits. Guests send in a photo before the event, and an artist will sketch the pet on canvas before they arrive.

