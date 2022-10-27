You still have time to upgrade the look of your flooring!

50 Floor makes it easy, convenient and affordable

If the thought of re-doing your floors before the holidays has you frightened, you're not alone. The good news is you don't have to be scared, 50 Floor is here to help. Guenn Schneider from 50 Floor is here to tell us how easy they can make it for you; including doing all the 'heavy lifting'. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions. 50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home.

If you would like more information about 50 Floor scan their QRcode or give them a call at 877-50-Floor or visit them at https://www.50Floor.com. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. 60% off is the special offer.

