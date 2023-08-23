Your mid day pick me up, sponsored by Pure Intentions Coffee

North Carolina is ranked as one of the best states for retirement

There's no denying those of us living in North Carolina love it for so many reasons! Now a new study shows it's one of the best states for retirees. In fact, North Carolina is among the top 10. Coming in at number four - North Carolina is near the top for retirees based on healthcare, wellness and more. The Tar Heel state follows Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut at number one.

