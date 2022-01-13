Your Window to the Weekend

Here are some things happening this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Check out Cars And Coffee at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Car owners and enthusiasts of all ages invited to The Speedway to celebrate their love of cars. It's happening this Saturday from 8 to 11am in the speedway's 'Fan Zone.' Admission is free.

Do you consider yourself as "whiz" when it comes to puzzles? You can sign up with 3 of your friends to form a 4 person team for the "500 piece puzzle challenge" at Luck Factory Games in Concord. The entry fee $36. Competition runs 4 to 7pm and prices will be given out to the team with the fastest time.