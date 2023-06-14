Zaddy Solutions in today's Fifth Third business spotlight

Zaddy Solutions can help you get placed in a job

This morning in our Fifth Third Business Spotlight, we were joined by Zaddy Solutions. According to the Zaddy Solutions website, they are a full-service recruiting company that has a holistic approach when working with their clients. They have a solutions-based approach with strong personal connections with talent. Their tech-first approach to their recruiting and sourcing strategies is what they say makes them different.

They have their LGBTE certification, as they are run by three LGBTQ+ identifying individuals; Zach Anderson, Coty Webb, and Bradley McCurdy. For more information about Zaddy Solutions and how they can help you, visit them online at ZaddySolutions.com.

