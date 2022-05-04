Today's stay-cation adventure takes us ziplining in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All week long is "Mia's week of extreme stay-cation adventures" where you can get a look at some great things to do right here in our area.

Today's adventure takes us to Rock Hill to go ziplining with the Canaan Zipline Canopy Tours! You will start your adventure climbing up a 70 foot tower, and then explore 9 different ziplines each with their own elements. The tour takes about three hours and is sure to be a day full of adventure.