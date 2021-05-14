CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 579 days… racing is back at the zMAX Dragway! The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is this weekend. If you are a fan of speed, this is the event for you! Tickets are sold out for Saturday’s event, but you still have a chance to check out the races today, Friday May 14 or Sunday, May 16.
Safety is a priority at this event. Guests will be sat socially distanced, masks are required, and all ticketing will be done digitally.
If you want to be a part of the action, go online to https://www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com to find more information and to get tickets.