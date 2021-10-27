Zombie hot dogs for Halloween

Before kids head out to trick-or-treat, they'll want to have a fun dinner. Xochil Silva @audacious_eats says you can make zombie hot dogs. Just use crescent rolls or biscuit dough and hot dogs.

Just make a slit in the hot dog and put some cheese inside. Wrap the hot dogs with the dough.. to make them look like zombies. There's no wrong way to do this! Make sure the pastry puff is nice and cold when you assemble. Once they're assembled, pop them in the oven at 350 for about 12-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown . Then add googly eyes.