Zucchini Manicotti a delicious weeknight meal

Today we're joined by two longtime friends of "Charlotte Today" - Melanie and Andy Tritten. They are making Zucchini Manicotti and the star of the show is you guess it Zucchini!

Zucchini Manicotti

  1. Sixteen very thin zucchini slices, cut lengthwise from 2 - 3 large zucchini
  2. 1 cup very good ricotta cheese (like locally made U.A.V. Cheese)
  3. 1 Egg
  4. 2 tbsp. Parmesan Cheese
  5. 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese + 1/3 cup to top
  6. 1 Quart of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce (Marinara, Mushroom Marinara, Arrabbiata or Vodka Sauce)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small lasagna pan and pour Cannizzaro Sauce to coat bottom of pan.

Mix in a small mixing bowl Ricotta Cheese, Egg, Parmesan Cheese, 1/3 cup Mozzarella Cheese .

Using a wide vegetable peeler, slice lengthwise slices of zucchini. Layer, overlapping, 3-4 pieces across.

Roll up “manicotti” and place seam side down in sauce. Top with more sauce and remaining Mozzarella Cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes uncovered. Makes 4 Manicotti – serves 3-4.

Additions – Mix in browned Italian sausage and/or ground beef to cheese mixture. Or to keep vegetarian, mix in cooked baby spinach to cheese mixture.

Serve with meatballs or just a nice salad and garlic bread.

This can be made for 1 or 10 – the beauty of it really is that with 1 zucchini, you can just make it for yourself with little effort, you have a beautiful and healthy meal.  For more recipes visit CanizzarroFamiglia.com