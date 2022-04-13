Zucchini Manicotti a delicious weeknight meal

Zucchini is the star of this recipe

Today we're joined by two longtime friends of "Charlotte Today" - Melanie and Andy Tritten. They are making Zucchini Manicotti and the star of the show is you guess it Zucchini!

Zucchini Manicotti

Sixteen very thin zucchini slices, cut lengthwise from 2 - 3 large zucchini 1 cup very good ricotta cheese (like locally made U.A.V. Cheese) 1 Egg 2 tbsp. Parmesan Cheese 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese + 1/3 cup to top 1 Quart of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce (Marinara, Mushroom Marinara, Arrabbiata or Vodka Sauce)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small lasagna pan and pour Cannizzaro Sauce to coat bottom of pan.

Mix in a small mixing bowl Ricotta Cheese, Egg, Parmesan Cheese, 1/3 cup Mozzarella Cheese .

Using a wide vegetable peeler, slice lengthwise slices of zucchini. Layer, overlapping, 3-4 pieces across.

Roll up “manicotti” and place seam side down in sauce. Top with more sauce and remaining Mozzarella Cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes uncovered. Makes 4 Manicotti – serves 3-4.

Additions – Mix in browned Italian sausage and/or ground beef to cheese mixture. Or to keep vegetarian, mix in cooked baby spinach to cheese mixture.

Serve with meatballs or just a nice salad and garlic bread.