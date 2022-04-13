Zucchini Manicotti a delicious weeknight meal

Today we're joined by two longtime friends of "Charlotte Today" - Melanie and Andy Tritten. They are making Zucchini Manicotti and the star of the show is you guess it Zucchini!
Zucchini Manicotti
- Sixteen very thin zucchini slices, cut lengthwise from 2 - 3 large zucchini
- 1 cup very good ricotta cheese (like locally made U.A.V. Cheese)
- 1 Egg
- 2 tbsp. Parmesan Cheese
- 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese + 1/3 cup to top
- 1 Quart of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce (Marinara, Mushroom Marinara, Arrabbiata or Vodka Sauce)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small lasagna pan and pour Cannizzaro Sauce to coat bottom of pan.
Mix in a small mixing bowl Ricotta Cheese, Egg, Parmesan Cheese, 1/3 cup Mozzarella Cheese .
Using a wide vegetable peeler, slice lengthwise slices of zucchini. Layer, overlapping, 3-4 pieces across.
Roll up “manicotti” and place seam side down in sauce. Top with more sauce and remaining Mozzarella Cheese.
Bake for 25 minutes uncovered. Makes 4 Manicotti – serves 3-4.
Additions – Mix in browned Italian sausage and/or ground beef to cheese mixture. Or to keep vegetarian, mix in cooked baby spinach to cheese mixture.
Serve with meatballs or just a nice salad and garlic bread.
This can be made for 1 or 10 – the beauty of it really is that with 1 zucchini, you can just make it for yourself with little effort, you have a beautiful and healthy meal. For more recipes visit CanizzarroFamiglia.com