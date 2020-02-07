CHARLOTTE, N.C. — https://www.heidibillottofood.com
Heidi Billotto’s Zucchini and Tomato Galette
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. Olive Crate Kores Estate Extra Virgin Olive OIl
1/4 lb. your favorite Urban Gourmet Farms Mushrooms, thick sliced
1-2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves
1 fresh minced bay leaf
2-3 heirloom tomatoes, seeded, pulp chopped
1 container Uno Alla Volta ricotta cheese (about a half cup whole milk ricotta)
2 local eggs
dough for two pie crusts
2-3 local zucchini, thin sliced
Fine shredded Parmesan cheese
Sauté mushrooms in a blend of butter and olive oil with fresh thyme and bay leaves until nicely browned.
Remove from heat and combine in a bowl with 1 carton Uno Alla Volta ricotta cheese and the chopped tomatoes. Add in eggs and blend well. Reserve.
On a parchment paper lined work surface stack the pie crusts and roughly roll out the dough.
Place the ricotta filling in the center. Randomly fold the edges of the dough up and over the edge of the filling – leaving the center exposed. Thinly slice the zucchini and arrange on top of the tomato/cheese mix in the center of the dough. Coat the edges of the pie crust with milk or beaten eggs or whole milk yogurt and top with a fine shred of Parmesan cheese.
Transfer the dough and parchment paper to a bake sheet or large pizza pan. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated 4oo oven.
Cool slightly before serving, top each serving with a drizzling of balsamic vinegar.Heidi Billotto