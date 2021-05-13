HBO Max drops first teaser trailer for 'Friends' reunion special

The reunion is finally there for you.

So, no one told us it was gonna be this way. But, the often speculated and much anticipated "Friends" reunion is finally happening.

For years, it always felt like the concept was stuck in second gear, but Thursday, May 27, 2021, will be the day, the month, and even the year everyone's favorite sitcom characters get back together.

HBO Max dropped a teaser trailer announcing the reunion on YouTube. The streaming platform is where fans can catch the episode. In 2020, HBO Max reached a deal to air all 10 seasons of "Friends."

The reunion was originally meant to air last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up shutting down production and delaying the special.

Variety reports the reunion will feature original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It's also been reported that there will be a star-studded lineup of guest stars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and BTS.