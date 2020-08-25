Calling all extras: Netflix series shooting in Charleston, hiring young adults

The scenes requiring extras will be shot on September 9 and 10.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Netflix is gearing up to shoot the second season of 'Outer Banks' and the production company is searching for young adults to act as high school or early college age extras.

The scenes requiring extras will be shot on September 9 and 10.

'Outer Banks' (OBX) is a drama/mystery series that follows a group of teenagers, lead by John B, who are determined to solve the mystery surrounding John B's father's disappearance and find a legendary treasure. Lead actors include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey.

According to the casting call:

Although the entire set/crew will be informed and required to follow COVID protocols, some scenes will require people to be in close proximity to each other OR our cast. Therefore, they are highly encouraging people who have been socially isolating together during the pandemic and they will be considered a priority throughout the season

Those who are booked will get tested for COVID-19 test, which the production will pay for and give them an additional $20 bump for taking the test. Pay rate is $80 for 8 hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.