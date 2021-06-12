6 must-have items for the perfect holiday gathering

Be the perfect host with this collection of gifts and treats

WASHINGTON — Looking tp put the finishing, unique touches on your holiday gathering? Or maybe you are looking for the perfect hostess gift?

Maybe these small business have just what you need!

Stella Rosa Wines

Are you ready to toast to the season’s festivities? Stella Rosa sure is!

They produce semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines made with real fruit flavors. The wines are naturally gluten-free and vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making them the perfect wine for any occasion. The latest flavor is the perfect sparkling wine to pop open and celebrate great times with great people. Introducing Stella Rosa Asti, full of sparkle and flavor for all holiday gatherings.

In Good Taste - Tasting flights & gift ideas

I don't know about you, but whenever I check out a new winery, I always start with a tasting flight. Why have one, when you can have it all right? In Good Taste allows you to have your own tasting flight at home, experiencing wines from all around the world. They make it easy to dabble in the world of rare varietals and small batches with their carefully curated collections of distinguished wines in the perfect single glass serving size.

WINEWISK - wine aerator & wine glass charm

Who doesn’t love a great glass of wine at any party?! Proper wine needs time to breathe in order to bring out luscious flavors and aromas that make every sip more enjoyable, WINEWISK created a solution that cuts the time down and brings out your wine’s full potential in three quick steps. All you have to do is swirl your wine, make bubbles, and release your wine's full potential - it’s really that simple. The newest aerator on the market also doubles as a wine charm, ensuring everyone can keep track of their own glass.

EATABLE - Popcorn with a twist

Enjoy popcorn with a twist at your next party! Popcorn meets Cocktails ! Say Hello to EATABLE ! Flavors inspired by classic cocktails, wine and spirits for a sophisticated taste and texture worthy of those who truly appreciate the good stuff. Classic favorites are elevated with a modern grown-up twist. The cooking process eliminates virtually all of the alcohol content, leaving the residual flavor notes from the drinks you love, without the guilt!

Zip Top - the cure for leftovers