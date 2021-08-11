Do try this at home: Annie Yu shares her family's Korean bulgogi recipe

Annie Yu shares her recipe for bulgogi as part of Get Up DC's Favorite Things week.

WASHINGTON — With the holidays around the corner, we know it's a time of tradition for many people. So all this week, we're sharing some of our favorite things. It might be something we like to do, a favorite book, or a favorite recipe.

When it comes to Korean cuisine, it doesn't get any more traditional than bulgogi, one of Annie Yu's favorite things.

It's a popular Korean beef with the most flavorful marinade. It's the perfect blend of sweeet and savory that hits the spot each time.

Annie's immigrant parents have always been enthusiastic about sharing their love for Korean food with their American friends, and it's in that spirit that Annie shares a super easy recipe for bulgogi.

Start with two pounds of boneless ribeye, add two tablespoons of sugar and mix. Let the meat sit for a few minutes while preparing the marinade.

In a separate bowl, combine a quarter cup of soy sauce, two tablespoons of sesame oil, two tablespoons of cooking wine, three cloves of minced garlic and black pepper to taste

Add the marinade to the meat, along with your favorite veggies and mix, mix mix.

It's best to marinate this for at least two hours or even overnight.