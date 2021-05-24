New film studio plan approved in coastal Georgia

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig says the studio would open Glynn County to more film projects, aiding the local economy.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A film studio could be coming to Glynn County after commissioners approved zoning. Plans for the studio contain three 90,000-square-foot buildings at the site north of Brunswick.

The development is also supposed to contain townhomes. Property owner Fred Barber says residents of a current mobile home park at the New Hope Plantation site will be relocated at no cost to them.

He says residents will also have the option of moving into one of the newly constructed townhomes.