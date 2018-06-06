Why do 52 percent of employees report having unused vacation days at the end of the year? Many use the excuse that there is just "too much work to do" or "now isn't a good time for the team," but actually, most are fearful of their boss' reaction to that sweet summer vacation they've been dreaming of.

In a new study conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management, researchers found that taking time off from work is actually healthier for you in the long run. A vacation, no matter how long or short, can boost your productivity, reduces stress and adds overall happiness. In an article from USAToday, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, says that dealing with an overwhelming boss shouldn't stop you from asking for the time off - even if that means they have to take on some of the work. First, come in flexible and ready to compromise, "ask if there is some scheduling issue you are not aware of. You might need to be more flexible about your timing...Be proactive and confirm that the timing works for your team."

Another key to getting the vacation you want is bulking up on work before. No one wants to be the team member that leaves for vacation and a pile of things for other people to do. Taylor says, "working with your supervisor/team to minimize any disruption will help show your professional commitment." Luckily, 38% of employees in America feel as if their company encourages vacation, so be sure to take charge of it! Remember that when you get back into the office you'll be de-stressed and ready to go. Do you have any tips on how to ask for vacation time? Let us know your #DBLTake!

