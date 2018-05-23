Joanna Gaines cannot be stopped! Pregnant with her and Chip Gaines' fifth child, the "Fixer Upper" star has paired up with clothing line Matilda Jane to bring an adorable line of kids clothes for summer. “The whole inspiration for this new collection was summer here out on the farm. The long days, the hazy sunsets, kids running around just being kids,” says Joanna, 40, in a press release. The clothing collaboration also includes pieces for mom and dad too.

Joanna said much of her clothing inspiration has come from her home designing as well. "Like I do when I’m designing a house, I love to pull inspiration from what’s around me,” she says in the newest promo for the clothing line. This newest venture also comes right after her cookbook "Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" launched earlier this spring to much acclaim. Is there anything the Gaines family can't do?

