Kanye West will host album listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday

Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Thursday.

ATLANTA — Kanye West is hosting another major event in Atlanta this week. Live Nation announced the recording artist and fashion power player is releasing his highly anticipated album “Donda” on Friday.

“Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event" will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Thursday, July 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for this event are $50 and $20.

Back in September, West made headlines when he performed his popular Sunday Service at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios).

Weeks before, he gave gym members quite the surprise when he popped in an exercise session at Piedmont Wellness Center in Fayetteville.

Not only did the Grammy-award winning songwriter work on his fitness, but West made his way down a slide and tweeted about it!

Before the pandemic, he hosted a weekly gospel and worship series in cities throughout the country. West eventually performed a service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

Throughout his Georgia travel, West ate at Chick-fil-A and documented it on social media. Fans went wild when he posted a photo of comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey.

“Me and Steve Harvey was hungry,” West tweeted, with a photo of the Family Feud host munching on a chicken deluxe sandwich. CEO’s Dan and Bubba Cathy blessed the superstar luncheon by giving grace while holding their own chicken sandwiches.