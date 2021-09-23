Marvel's Black Panther in concert at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

ATLANTA — You can experience the thrill of watching Black Panther with a live orchestra in concert in Atlanta next month.
Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to perform the musical score of Marvel's Oscar-winning film Black Panther live during a movie screening.
"Relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to picture," the orchestra website states.
Tickets for the performances, which are being held on Oct. 1-3, can be found online.
The Atlanta Symphony Hall has implemented a mandatory COVID vaccine policy for audiences, which started Sept. 1. All attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test that has to be taken within 72 hours prior to the performance. People must also bring matching photo identification, which is also required upon arrival.
The hall is located in Midtown Atlanta at 1280 Peachtree Street NE.