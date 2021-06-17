Famous Outkast recording studio in Atlanta now listed on AirBnb

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at 'The Dungeon' for $25 a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s 'ATLinens' album.

ATLANTA — Big Boi just added another hip-hop cultural attraction to the city of Atlanta. The Grammy-award winning half of Outkast, has opened up the original stomping grounds of the famous duo with Airbnb.

The project is in celebration of Black Music Month.

“Aspiring musicians will have access to a state-of-the art in-home studio, so they can follow in the footsteps of Outkast and other music pioneers from Atlanta,” according to a release sent to 11Alive.

Attractions like Candytopia and The Trap Music Museum, have become Instragram worthy destinations for fans and tourists.

And now later this month, fans will get the chance to experience a piece of music history by booking an overnight stay at “The Dungeon” house, named after its basement studio where pioneering albums like "Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik" were made.

The Dungeon Family - a collective that includes Outkast, Goodie Mob and Organized Noize - helped establish Atlanta as a hotbed for talent. Despite their global imprint, the place where The Dungeon Family’s music came to life has never been accessible to fans — until now.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house, ”Big Boi said in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at “The Dungeon” occurring on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for $25 a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of “ATLiens.”

Some of the experiences included in the stay include:

Guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The walls still bear the signatures of the artists who got their start there!

Kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.

Access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment.

Arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits)** to and from the house in an Escalade.