Bruce Springsteen, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig return to 'Saturday Night Live' in December

Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen will kick off the first of three live 'SNL' episodes on Dec. 5.
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will close out 2020 with three new episodes in December.

Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig will handle the hosting duties of the three live shows beginning Saturday, Dec. 5.

Bateman, hosting for the second time, will be joined in Studio 8H by musical guest Morgan Wallen on Dec. 5. Wallen, making his first appearance, was dropped as an "SNL" guest in October after breaking COVID-19 protocols. 

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet will make his hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 12. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as the musical guest for the third time that night.

Springsteen tweeted his excitement over the announcement, saying: "Live from New York... it’s @nbcsnl on December 12th!"

"Wonder Woman 1984" star and "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig will close out the year on Saturday, Dec. 19, returning to host for the fourth time. Dua Lipa, who yesterday received six Grammy Award nominations, will make her second appearance as a musical guest.

Every season of “SNL” is now streaming on Peacock.

