Spin the Wheel of Fortune in Charlotte

Have you ever dreamed of being on Wheel of Fortune? Well, here's your chance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve.

If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19.

An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all time, is coming to a stage near you. Attendees will feel like they've stepped onto the game show and will have a chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and even solve puzzles to win prizes. Prizes include a trip to Paris or Hawaii, or even $10,000.

NOTE: “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

Hosts for the tour will be Raleigh-native Clay Aiken and game show host Mark L. Walberg.

Tickets start at $29.50. VIP packages are also available, and those give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel. For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

For those who can't make it on Sept. 19 but are willing to take a road trip, here are the rest of the tour dates:

Thu, Sep 8 | River Center | Owensboro, KY

Fri, Sep 9 | Fox Theatre | St. Louis, MO

Sat, Sep 10 | Clowes Memorial Hall | Indianapolis, IN

Tue, Sep 13 | Orpheum Theatre | Memphis, TN

Wed, Sep 14 | Concert Hall At The BJCC | Birmingham, AL

Thu, Sep 15 | Wilson Center | Wilmington, NC

Fri, Sep 16 | Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino | Cherokee, NC

Sat, Sep 17 | Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino | Cherokee, NC

Mon, Sep 19 | Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Tue, Sep 20 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA

Wed, Sep 21 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre | Roanoke, VA

Thu, Sep 22 | Carpenter Theater | Richmond, VA

Fri, Sep 23 | Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Sat, Sep 24 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover MD

Sun, Sep 25 | The HALL at Live! | Hanover, MD

Wed, Sept 28 | Knoxville Civic Auditorium | Knoxville, TN

Thu, Sep 29 | Paramount Arts Center | Ashland, KY

Fri, Sep 30 | Palace Theatre | Columbus, OH

Sun, Oct 02 | Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA

Wed, Oct 05 | Count Basie Center for the Arts | Red Bank, NJ

Thu, Oct 06 | The Academy of Music at the Kimmel Center - The Academy | Philadelphia, PA

Fri, Oct 07 | Tilles Center for the Performing Arts | Brookville, NY

Sat, Oct 08 | The Palace Theatre | Stamford, CT

Sun, Oct 09 | The Bushnell – Mortensen Hall | Hartford, CT

Tue, Oct 11 | Providence Performing Arts Center | Providence, RI

Wed, Oct 12 | Lynn Auditorium | Lynn, MA

Thu, Oct 13 | Merrill Auditorium | Portland, ME

Fri, Oct 14 | Landmark Theatre |Syracuse, NY

Sat, Oct 15 | Palace Theatre | Albany, NY

Sun, Oct 16 | Ulster Performing Arts Center | Kingston, NY

Tue, Oct 18 | Kodak Center Theatre | Rochester, NY

Wed, Oct 19 | Warner Theatre | Erie, PA

Thu, Oct 20 | Taft Theatre | Cincinnati, OH

Fri, Oct 21 | EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall | Akron, OH

Sat, Oct 22 | Fox Theatre | Detroit, MI

Sun, Oct 23 | Rosemont Theatre | Rosemont, IL

Wed, Oct 26 | Hancher Auditorium | Iowa City, IA

Fri, Oct 28 | Cheyenne Civic Center | Cheyenne, WY

Thu, Nov 03 | Tucson Music Hall | Tucson, AZ

Fri, Nov 04 | Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino | Maricopa, AZ

Sat, Nov 05 | Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino | Maricopa, AZ

Sun, Nov 06 | Harrah’s Resort Southern California | Funner, CA

Wed, Nov 09 | Bank of America PAC – Kavli Theatre | Thousand Oaks, CA

Thu, Nov 10 | Saroyan Theatre | Fresno, CA

Sat, Nov 12 | Cache Creek Casino Resort | Brooks, CA (2 shows)

Sun, Nov 13 | Cache Creek Casino Resort | Brooks, CA

Tue, Nov 15 | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR

Wed, Nov 16 | Paramount Theatre | Seattle, WA

Fri, Nov 18 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CA

Sat, Nov 19 | The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, NV (2 Shows)

Tue, Nov 22 | Alberta Bair Theater | Billings, MT

Fri, Nov 25 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre | Kansas City, MO

Sat, Nov 26 | Bellco Theatre | Denver, CO

Sun, Nov 27 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE

Wed, Nov 30 | Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science, Mary W. Sommervold Hall | Sioux Falls, SD

Sat, Dec 03| Deadwood Mountain Grand | Deadwood, SD

Tue, Dec 06 | Overture Center for the Arts | Madison, WI

Wed, Dec 07 | Miller High Life Theatre | Milwaukee, WI

Thu, Dec 08 | Des Moines Civic Center | Des Moines, IA

Fri, Dec 09 | Mystic Lake Casino - Showroom | Prior Lake, MN

Sat, Dec 10 | Mystic Lake Casino - Showroom | Prior Lake, MN

And you can watch Wheel of Fortune on WCNC Charlotte Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

