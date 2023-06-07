Tenacious D announces Charlotte concert

Tenacious D, the "greatest band in the world" made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will rock Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tenacious D, the hilarious and incredibly entertaining duo band made up of comedian Jack Black and Kyle Gass, is adding select fall shows to the 2023 tour and they're making a stop in Charlotte.

And unlike the band's legendary song, this announcement is real and not just a tribute.

The duo is expanding its Spicy Meatball tour in the fall with seven U.S. dates. They'll rock your socks at PNC Music Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The band's opening act has not been announced at this time.

Presale tickets are now available through Live Nation. Prices range from $29.50 for lawn access to $225 platinum seating. Click here for ticket information. Use presale code "SPICY" to access tickets.

General on-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Tenacious D's new concerts were announced on the heels of the band's recently-released cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game." The band will also perform "Video Games" and all of the classic hits Tenacious D fans love.

