The Chicks to bring their summer tour to Charlotte

Joining The Chicks Tour as support acts this summer is singer/songwriter Patty Griffin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy award-winning artists, The Chicks, announced Monday their highly anticipated return to the road with The Chicks Tour, set for summer 2022.

The Chicks will perform at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC, on Tuesday, July 12, and at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Thursday, July 14, both as part of the Mattress Warehouse concert series.

Joining The Chicks Tour as support acts this summer is singer/songwriter Patty Griffin.

THE CHICKS TOUR – SUMMER 2022 DATES:

Tue Jun 14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Wed Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Tue Jun 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

Wed Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Fri Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

Mon Jun 27 – Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

Wed Jun 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Thu Jun 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

Sat Jul 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

Tue Jul 05 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

Wed Jul 06 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

Fri Jul 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

Tue Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

Thu Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Sat Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Jul 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Tue Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl** ^

Sat Jul 30 – Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Tue Aug 02 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ** ^

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

Sat Aug 06 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

Tue Aug 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sat Aug 13 – George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre *

** Not A Live Nation Date

* Support: Patty Griffin

^ Support: Jenny Lewis

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts